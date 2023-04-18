Cyclone Freddy response: Education Ministry on learners safety steps

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the Northern and Central regions open for third term today, 17th April, 2023, joining the Southern Region schools, which remained open since March 27, 2023 after resumption of classes following Cyclone Freddy induced temporary closure, the Ministry assures learners, parents and guardians that all is in place.

Education Ministry publicist Mphatso Nkuonera told The Maravi Post in an interviews assured parents of children safety at school

“In very unique cases, where we still have internally displaced persons (IDPs) the arrangement still remains, that IDPs will leave the classes in the morning to pave way for teaching and learning to take place.

“The Southern Region re-opened on 27th March after a break due to cyclone Freddy devastations, and since then, in compensation, they continue to be open up to July as earlier announced,” said Nkuonera.

He added, “The ministry is also working with councils to make sure that, the health and safety of the learners is not compromised, by fumigating the classrooms occupied by IDPs, among other measures”.

As of March 29, 2023, about 676 people died with 538 missing while leaving 659,278 homeless over Tropical Cyclone Freddy impact.

The cyclone hit Malawi’s southern regions district on March 11, 2023.