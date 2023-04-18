Sanitation Minister Abida Mia for Malawians’ improved water supply, economic livelihood

By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

It is said that water is life, but the Ministry of Water and Sanitation has casted its net wide that the same water is used to improve the economic livelihood of Malawians through a number of projects the Ministry has embarked on.

One of such projects is the Malawi Watershed Services Improvement Project which is being implemented with support from World Bank to the tune of US$ 600 million in three phases of which the first phase will use US$160 million and expected to benefit at least 350,000 people under the phase of whom the majority are smallholder farmers.

In the recent Ministerial statement made in the just ended first meeting of the 50th Session of Parliament, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Sidik Mia, told the nation that the project among others has earmarked improvement of 95 hectares of degraded land in the middle and upper Shire basins and plantation of forestry under customary land with 137 hectares for plantation and targeting 15,000 hectares for plantation of both customary and public land.

“The target is expected to be attained once the Cabinet approves the concession on public land to enable participation of private tree growers,” said Mia, adding that her Ministry will commence the engagement of farmer groups and agri-enterprises to access marching grants in some other districts of the country intended to support cash constraint farming communities to invest in sustainable intensification of agriculture, increased productivity, add value and enhance market access for produces.

Further, Mia said the project will provide investment support in selected high value change including horticulture, beekeeping, livestock and livestock products, beef, dairy, small ruminants, goat, sheep, piggery and poultry among others.

“The aim is to improve productively, quality, value addition, market access, and profitability which inturn is expected to result in job creation, increased economic opportunities for these farmers, farming communities, and increased household incomes.

It is also envisaged that in the support in horticulture and livestock value change will also contribute to improved nutritional outcomes as it will enhance the availability of an access to diverse nutrient dense food such as fruits and vegetables, as well as protein rich dairy and meat products. Together these activities will contribute to building the capacity of farmers, adapt to the negative impacts of climate change and to diversify agricultural systems to avoid impacts of climate change,” Mia added in her presentation.

She further revealed that the project has targeted to support a total of 200 smallholder farmer groups and 60 agri-enterprises with the grant ranging from US$5,000 to US$25,000 for farmer groups and US$25, 000 to US$50,000 for the agri-enterprises.

Mia in her statement, told the nation that the Ministry is to commenced land registration exercise in some districts that will see construction of about 30 small multipurpose dams and 8 high yielding boreholes to support irrigation, fish farming, and water supply for the rural communities, in addition to 2,400 hectares of crop land for irrigation farming, upgrading of 100kms of rural feeder roads, construction of bridges and market centers.

Making emphasis on her ministry’s commitment towards making the available water supply to benefit both sanitation and economic empowerment, Mia revealed that through all the 5 Water Boards in the country, her Ministry has carried interventions to contribute to the economic development of the country by improving health and livelihood.

Mia who on April 13, 2023 told Parliament that her Ministry is undertaking several measures to ensure that water is available for various productive uses and that the supply networks keep expanding while providing better sanitation devices to the country, said the vision is to have Malawi that has water and sanitation services for all and always, hence her Ministry treats matters of sanitation and hygiene services, water resources development management and supply with highest level of seriousness.

However, Mia told the nation that recent survey by the National Statistics Office (NSO) has shown that only 18% of the country’s population has access to piped water while 67% rely on boreholes equipped with hand-pumps, but she was quick to say her Ministry under the Chakwera administration is determined to improve the situation for the benefit of all Malawians.

Currently, the Mjnistry of Water and Sanitation with assistance from other donor partners like World Bank and African Development Bank is undertaking the following projects among others; Malawi Resilient and Disaster Risk Management Project (MRDRMP), Sustainable Water Rural Infrastructure for Improved Health and Livelihoods, Post Cyclone Idaih Emergency Recovery and Resilient, Ground Water Extraction, Solar Powered Ground Water Development, Malawi Watershed Services Improvement, Lilongwe Water and Supply, and Northern Region Water Board Efficiency Project which have various targets to achieve including economic improvement for Malawians.