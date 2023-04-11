District Paralympic committees dared on hardworking spirit

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The district Paralympic Committees have been told to work extra hard during their term in office to help revamping the sport.

Vice President of Malawi Paralympic Committee Joseph Galanje made the call after conducting elections in Chiradzulu and Zomba districts.

Galanje said, to make sure that the newly elected committees are really working, the National committee will be doing the monitoring and evaluation so often.

“We believe the district committees have that capability of revamping the sport in the country by making sure the new members are working, we will be monitoring them so often”, said Galanje.

The new Zomba committee is led by Rashid Alli Taimu as the chairperson while Yusuf Msosa is the vice chairperson.

Maggie Makupe is the General Secretary deputized by Albert Simbani as the treasurer is Bester Banda whilst Tionge Gondwe and Joyce Phiri are the committe members.

Thokozani Kanyong’o is the chairman for Chiradzulu committee, Vice is Precious James, Secretaries are Violet Mataka and Thokozani Kabambe.

Treasurer is Annie Chikwasa,members are Dorcas Mng’oma and Francis Luka.

As per Galanje, the first phase of establishing districts Paralympic Committee’ is targeting 12 districts and the underground work is underway in Rumphi, Kasungu, Mulanje and Chiradzulu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...