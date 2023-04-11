Nigerian church deacon Kelvin Iorfa arrested for brutalizing younger sister (Video)

BENUE STATE-(MaraviPost)-A 60 years old Deacon has sparked outrage in Benue state after he was caught on camera brutalising his young sister.

According to reports, man identified as Kelvin Iorfa said to be a deacon in one of the churches in the state ordered his sister to vacate their mother’s house.

The Benue State Police Command has arrested for the assault on his sister.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the church leader is seen flogging the woman until she slumped.

The video sparked wide condemnation with many calling for his arrest.

According to Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, the arrest was facilitated by his friend, one Mr. Jenkins Tar.

Upon his arrest, Mr. Kelvin claimed he was under a “spiritual attack’ which made him unable to know what he was doing. He further claimed he was surprised to see himself beating his younger sister.

Spokesperson of the command, Catherine Anene, who confirmed his arrest on Tuesday morning, April 11, 2023, said the suspect is yet to be interrogated.

“Yes, that is true. He has been arrested. But for the claims about what he said, I haven’t spoken with him,” the PPRO added

