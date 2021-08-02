KIBUBA-(MaraviPost)-At least thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The local police captain Antoine Pululu confirmed the news of the tragedy.

The accident occurred near the village of Kibuba along national route one around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the capital Kinshasa.

According to AFP report, the victims were engulfed by a huge fire sparked by the collision on Saturday, July 31, 2021 night in the west of the country.

The bodies that were destroyed by the flames were recovered and buried on Monday, August 2nd.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in DR Congo where the roads are full of dilapidated vehicles which often do not comply with safety norms.

In addition, the roads are often in a bad state of disrepair with untrained road users often driving while intoxicated.

The last oil tanker accident in the country killed 53 and another 100 suffered serious burns when a fuel tanker collided with a vehicle people along another main road into Kinshasa in October 2018.

In 2010, at least 230 people were killed in Congo when a fuel tanker overturned and exploded, unleashing a fire ball that tore through homes and cinemas packed with people watching World Cup soccer.