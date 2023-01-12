Gerald Kazembe faces bankruptcy

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Commercial Division of the Malawi High Court in Blantyre has issued a bankruptcy notice against Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Second Deputy Secretary General (SG) Gerald Kazembe for failing to settle legal costs following his unsuccessful parliamentary lawsuit against Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Monkey Bay legislator Ralph Pacharo Jooma last year.

Kazembe sued Jooma and MEC disputing his (Jooma’s) victory, citing irregularities in the counting of ballot papers.

But Justice Jack N’riva uphelp the election results, saying Kazembe failed to prove that there were irregularities that marred the results.

According to court documents, the court ordered Kazembe to “pay party and party costs” in the sum of twenty million Kwacha, which he has failed to settle since last year when judgement was delivered.

According to the Constitution of Malawi, Kazembe may not stand in 2025 polls if he fails to pay the money as ordered by court.

Kazembe is yet to comment on the matter.

