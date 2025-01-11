Embattled DPP central region Veep Alfred Gangata in custody forgery, tax evasion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) in Lilongwe are keeping in custody the embattled opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Vice president Alfred Gangata for forgery and tax documents falsehood allegations.

This follows a warrant of arrest which Resident magistrate court sitting at Lilongwe issued on Friday, January 10, 2025 to Alfred Ruwan Gangata on two counts.

The first count says Gangata forged documents to win tender which is contrary to section 336 of the penal code.

The second count which Gangata is also being accused is based on falsifying records which is contrary to section 112(4) of the taxation act.

“The particulars of the offence stated that between July, 2017 and June, 2018, Alfred Ruwan Gangata prepared a false Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) document namely, Taxation Clearance Certificate (TCC) bearing the number MRA/MTO-LIL000952 bearing his name trading as Masters Security Service inorder to meet the bidding process requirement advertised by Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR)”, reads in part the warrant of arrest on Gangata.

Gangata is yet to be taken to court possibility on Monday for criminal charges.