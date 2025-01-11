Malawi’s future is in safer hands with Chakwera than Mutharika: Findout why?

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As eight months remaining before Malawi heading into a decisive election, the choice between President Lazarus Chakwera and former President Peter Mutharika should not be taken lightly.

This election is not just about names on a ballot; it’s about the future of our nation—our economy, our governance, and the welfare of all Malawians.

Let us carefully examine the facts and ask ourselves: Do we want a resilient, forward-thinking leader or a return to the weak, divisive, and disastrous leadership of the past?

A Tale of Two Leaders: Chakwera vs. Mutharika

Chakwera: Leadership with Energy and Vision

President Lazarus Chakwera has shown us what it means to lead with purpose, resilience, and decisiveness. Since taking office in 2020, he has tackled some of the most challenging crises Malawi has faced in recent history.

Decisive Crisis Management: From the COVID-19 pandemic to Cyclone Freddy and cholera outbreaks, Chakwera has proven his ability to lead under pressure. These events devastated lives and disrupted the economy, but his administration responded with measurable actions, managing these crises while laying the groundwork for recovery.

Rebuilding with Integrity: Unlike his predecessor, Chakwera’s leadership style is defined by his commitment to good governance and inclusivity. He has worked to dismantle the systemic corruption and tribal favoritism that plagued previous administrations.

Economic Vision: Chakwera understands that Malawi’s future hinges on a thriving economy. His administration has prioritized investment in infrastructure, agriculture, and education to empower citizens and attract investors.

Resilient Leadership: Despite harsh criticism from political rivals, Chakwera has stayed the course. His decisions demonstrate a long-term vision to build a united, prosperous Malawi.

Chakwera is not just a leader for today—he is a leader who understands the future Malawi deserves.

Mutharika: A Legacy of Failure and Division

On the other hand, Peter Mutharika’s presidency (2014–2019) is remembered as a time of lost opportunities, corruption, and tribalism.

Mutharika’s inability to lead effectively and his administration’s systemic failures are stark warnings against a return to his rule.

A Leader Asleep at the Wheel: Mutharika’s leadership style was passive and disengaged. He often appeared indifferent to pressing national issues, earning him the label of a “sleepy president.”

His lack of urgency allowed his inner circle to abuse power unchecked.

Rampant Corruption: Scandals such as the TPIN saga revealed the depths of corruption in his government. Public resources were plundered, and accountability was non-existent.

This culture of impunity severely weakened service delivery and public trust.

Broken Systems: Under Mutharika, hospitals lacked medicine, teachers were neglected, and farmers were left without proper support due to a politicized and dysfunctional farm input subsidy program.

The very systems that should uplift Malawians crumbled under his watch.

Tribal Nepotism and Division: Mutharika’s administration was characterized by blatant tribal favoritism, with members of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe clique dominating government appointments and contracts.

This created a culture of exclusion and deepened national divisions.

Lawlessness and Thuggery: His government encouraged political thuggery and ignored the rule of law, creating an environment where criminal behavior flourished.

Malawi became a nation where only the connected prospered, while ordinary citizens suffered.

A return to Mutharika’s leadership would mean reversing the hard-won progress of the past few years. It would plunge Malawi into chaos, instability, and further impoverishment.

Why Chakwera Is the Safer and Smarter Choice

Malawians need a leader who is not only capable but also willing to prioritize the nation over personal or tribal interests. Chakwera has demonstrated his ability to:

Navigate Challenges: His administration has weathered storms, showing resilience and adaptability even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Promote Unity: Chakwera governs as a leader for all Malawians, not just a select group.

He has worked to rebuild trust and foster national cohesion.

Focus on Development: From improving public services to fostering economic growth, Chakwera’s vision centers on creating opportunities for all citizens.

In contrast, Mutharika’s presidency was marked by inaction, division, and self-interest. He led a government that put personal gain above the well-being of Malawians.

A Call to Action

As Malawians, we stand at a crossroads. The choice we make in this election will define our future. Do we want to move forward with a leader who has the energy, vision, and commitment to build a better Malawi? Or do we want to regress to a time of corruption, tribalism, and stagnation?

The answer is clear. President Lazarus Chakwera is the leader Malawi needs—a leader who has proven that he is ready to tackle challenges and uplift the nation.

When you step into the voting booth, remember what is at stake. Choose progress. Choose unity. Choose a brighter future. Choose Chakwera!

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily represent those of the The Maravi Post or Editor