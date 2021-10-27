The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition, organized by Energy Capital & Power, will take place on 13-14 December in Dakar, Senegal.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Cos-Petrogaz, Petrosen and Coperes will lead high-level discussions about investment opportunities in the emerging energy sectors of Senegal and the various MSGBC region countries.

A number of governmental delegations from the MSGBC region, West Africa and other oil and gas producing countries from throughout sub-Saharan Africa will attend discussion panels, presentations and two days of high-level networking with the top players in the energy sector.

Under the theme #ANewWaveOfInvestment, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 will showcase some of the major projects coming onstream over the course of 2023-2024 including SNE, Sangomar, GTA, and flagship projects in the renewable energy industry like the Taiba N´Diaye wind farm. “This landmark conference will help stimulate investment in our country in this sector, with the forthcoming prospects for oil and gas exploitation, and also in the renewable energy sector in which our country has made significant progress with nearly 30% clean energy in the electricity grid. The imminent arrival of local gas will make Senegal energy independent and constitute a significant element of our energy transition, considering climate change, to produce clean and accessible energy at a lower cost, thanks to innovative programs in this area,” H.E. Aissatou Sophie Gladima, Minister of Petroleum and Energy states.

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power International Conference Director, Sandra Jeque notes that: “ECP is excited and grateful to have the strong support from our local partners in Senegal and throughout the MSBC region. It is one of the most promising regions for oil exploration and production in West Africa. The conference will feature a number of crucial themes such as the role of natural gas in Senegal, gas-to-power projects, energy transition, local content development and capacity building, and creating new career opportunities for women in energy.”

Emphasizing the international dimension of the MSGBC 2021 conference, she added that “we look forward to welcoming a large number of IOC´s, regional NOC´s and the Ministries of Petroleum and Energy from throughout the sub-region, as well as world-class speakers, both local and international. ECP sees the MSGBC Basin as strategic region that will shape sub-Saharan Africa´s oil and gas sector for years to come, and as such, ECP is strongly committed to the MSGBC region, not just for this high-level event in 2021, but for the long term as a strategic partner for all of the key stakeholders in the region.”

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 will see the strong participation of official delegations from many sub-Saharan African countries, in particular those from the MSGBC sedimentary basin (Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry), as well as other oil- producing countries from West Africa and North Africa, alongside investment partners from Europe, the Middle East, North America and Asia.

To find out more information regarding speaker or sponsorship opportunities at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, please visit www.msgbc2021.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com, manuelle@energycapitalpower.comserigne@energycapitalpower.com

