Senegalese media reported that the former Chadian leader was being treated for a coronavirus infection.

Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said Tuesday that “Habré has been handed over to his Lord.”

The former Chad leader has been serving his life prison term in Senegal prison for crimes against humanity after his conviction in 2016.

He was convicted of rape, sexual slavery and ordering killings during his rule from 1982 to 1990.

Habre’s conviction was the first time an African Union-backed court tried a former ruler for human rights abuses.

A commission of inquiry formed in Chad after he was ousted in 1990 said his government carried out some 40,000 politically motivated murders.

Habré seized power in 1982 from Goukouni Oueddei, a former rebel comrade who had won elections.

His coup was carried out in the middle of a war with Libya over a disputed piece of land.

Source: Africafeeds.com

