By Twink Jones Gadama

Ntcheu, Malawi – In a move aimed at transforming farmers into a secured food basket, the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has disbursed 414 bags of NPK fertilizer and MK193 million in cash to farmers from four constituencies in Ntcheu district. The farm input loan program, which has allocated MK1.5 billion for the district, is expected to benefit 278 members from 28 farmer groups across Ntcheu North, Central, North East, and Ntcheu Dzozi Mvai constituencies.

According to Binson Chathanthumba, NEEF’s area supervisor for Ntcheu North branch, the initiative is designed to support farmers in producing high-quality crops despite the challenges posed by high fertilizer costs. “This development is geared towards transforming farmers into a secured food basket,” Chathanthumba said.

Chipiliro Patrick, chairperson of Mwala Farmers club from Kauwa Village under Traditional Authority Kwataine, hailed the gesture as a relief to farmers. “This loan has come in time when it is heavily needed, and my expectation is to produce high crop yield if the rain will be favorable,” Patrick said.

The NEEF’s farm input loan program is part of the organization’s efforts to promote economic empowerment and food security in Malawi. By providing farmers with access to essential inputs, the program aims to increase crop yields and improve livelihoods.

The distribution of fertilizer and cash to farmers has been welcomed by beneficiaries, who see it as a lifeline in the face of rising fertilizer costs. “We are grateful for this support, which will enable us to produce more crops and improve our livelihoods,” said one beneficiary.

The NEEF’s program has also been praised for its focus on supporting small-scale farmers, who are critical to Malawi’s food security.

“The NEEF’s program is a testament to the organization’s commitment to promoting economic empowerment and food security in Malawi,” said a local official.

However, concerns have been raised about the repayment of loans, with reports suggesting that clients of the NEEF in Ntcheu owe the institution MK655 million in arrears.

Despite this, the NEEF’s efforts to support farmers are seen as a positive step towards improving food security and promoting economic growth in the region.

“Enhancing Food Security for Orphans: Medcom Foundation Donates to Kasungu Caregivers”

By Twink Jones Gadama

Kasungu, Malawi – In a heartwarming gesture, Medcom Foundation has donated fertilizers, seeds, and trained 22 households who are caregivers to orphans in Kasungu District. The donation, worth K8 million, aims to enhance food security for orphans in the area.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Leah Msosa, Project Officer for Medcom, explained that the foundation decided to provide these inputs to sustain the caregivers’ livelihoods and contribute to sustainable community development. “For a child to grow healthily and succeed in school, they need to eat; hence this donation,” she said.

Msosa emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable children and communities, stating, “We believe that every child deserves to grow in a safe and nurturing environment, free from hunger and poverty.”

A 42-year-old caregiver, Ellena Chinkhwangwa, expressed optimism of a bumper harvest in the coming season with the fertilizers provided. “We are grateful for this donation.

With these fertilizers, we are confident that we will have a good harvest, and our children will have enough food to eat,” Chinkhwangwa said.

The Kasungu District Monitoring and Analysis Officer from the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) commended Medcom for the initiative and encouraged other NGOs to adopt similar projects. “This is a commendable effort by Medcom Foundation.

We urge other NGOs to follow suit and support vulnerable communities in Kasungu District,” the officer said.

The beneficiary households are from Senior Chief Wimbe, Kapelula, Kapichila, Mdunga, and Chioloko in the district.

The donation includes fertilizers, seeds, and training for the caregivers on sustainable agriculture practices.

Medcom Foundation’s selfless act serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community.

The organization’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children and communities is a beacon of hope for those in need.

In a statement, Medcom Foundation emphasized its dedication to promoting community development and food security. “We are committed to supporting vulnerable communities and enhancing food security for orphans and vulnerable children.

This donation is just the beginning of our efforts to make a positive impact in Kasungu District,” the statement read.

The donation is a testament to the power of kindness and generosity.

As the year comes to a close, Medcom Foundation’s selfless act inspires others to follow suit, spreading joy and happiness among those in need.