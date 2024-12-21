“Spreading Joy this Festive Season: Timveni Child and Media Organization Donates to Zoe Foundation Orphanage”

By Twink Jones Gadama

Lilongwe, Malawi – In the true spirit of giving during the festive season, Timveni Child and Media Organization has donated food items worth K5 million to Zoe Foundation Orphanage in Lilongwe.

The donation, aimed at spreading joy and happiness among the less fortunate children, is a testament to the organization’s commitment to fighting for the rights and welfare of children and youths.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Timveni Child and Media Organization Board of Trustees member Kettie Kujaliwa explained that the donation was a way of celebrating the festive season with the children. “We thought of donating these items to the children as a way of spreading love and joy during this festive season,” Kujaliwa said. “As an organization, we are dedicated to fighting for the rights of children and youths, ensuring that they are not abused or victimized.”

Kujaliwa emphasized the importance of supporting vulnerable children and communities, stating, “We believe that every child deserves to grow in a safe and nurturing environment, free from harm and exploitation.”

On behalf of Zoe Foundation Orphanage, caregiver Nyuma Banda expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation. “We face numerous challenges in our daily lives to feed the children, and this donation comes at a critical time,” Banda said. “We are currently accommodating 106 children, ranging from three weeks old to 16 years old.”

Banda highlighted the significance of the donation, saying, “This gesture will go a long way in ensuring that our children are well-fed and cared for. We are grateful for the support and kindness shown by Timveni Child and Media Organization.”

The donation includes a variety of food items, including maize meal, rice, beans, and cooking oil.

The items will be distributed among the children and used to prepare nutritious meals.

As the festive season continues, Timveni Child and Media Organization’s selfless act serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the community. The organization’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children and communities is a beacon of hope for those in need.

In a statement, Timveni Child and Media Organization emphasized its dedication to promoting child rights and welfare. “We will continue to advocate for the rights and interests of children and youths, ensuring that they are protected and empowered to reach their full potential,” the statement read.

The donation is a testament to the power of kindness and generosity.

As the year comes to a close, Timveni Child and Media Organization’s selfless act inspires others to follow suit, spreading joy and happiness among those in need.