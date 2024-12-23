Football legends appeals for support ahead of Zambia match

.….short of MK7m for Zambia game

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Legends Association (FLA) has appealed for more support from the general public and cooperate world ahead of their international friendly match against Zambia slated for Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, 28th December 2024.

As per the body’s Second vice Chairperson Justin Saidi, they are short of MK7M to meet their budget citing they have managed to source K17 million.

Saidi disclosed that Fomo foundation has donated MK1m, Creck Sporting Club MK2m while Victoria Forex Bureau assisted with MK1 million.

He further said that, they have also received MK500,000 each from Champions Stadium, Etotek Investment and Solarise and Zone Farm, Bar and Restaurant.

Mpira Mudzimwathu has assisted with 30 cases of mineral water whereas their partner, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has promised to provide team bus and equipment.

Saidi also revealed that the body has raised a substantial amount through the sale of the replica jerseys, especially from parliamentarians.

In an interview Saidi said, “We are really grateful for the support and we are appealing for more to come in so that we meet our budget, Preparations progressing very well.

“We shared regional trainings which end on 24th December before selected players convene in Lilongwe on 26th for camping on 26th and 27th”, added Saidi.

Tickets for the match are already on sale in different outlets across the city of Lilongwe and standard ticket is going at MK5,000.

The match between the two legends at Bingu National Stadium will be a return fixture.

First game played in Zambia at David Kaunda Stadium in Chipata saw the Chipolopolo legends humbling their counterparts with a 2-1 victory courtesy of Clifford Mulenga and Iginicious Lwipa goals while Jimmy Zakazaka (Weapon of mass destruction) scored the consolation goal for the former Flames.

The match is anticipated to bring back into the field legends like Ernest (wire) Mtawali, Young Chimodzi Snr, Gilbert Chirwa among others while Zambia is expected to bring 2012 AFCON winning captain, Christopher Katongo, Clifford Mulenga, Felix Katongo, Iginicious Lwipa, Kalilo Kankonje.