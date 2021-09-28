Former British prime minister Tony Blair

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former British prime minister Tony Blair is in the country despite numerous calls from the general public for President Lazarus Chakwera not hire him as his

Blair, who arrived on a private jet around 5am today, is said to be on private visit.

However, acting Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda says after learning about Blair’s private visit, President Lazarus Chakwera invited Blair to State House for a courtesy call.

Blair visit comes barely eight ten months after Malawians across urgued President Chakwera to cancel any business arrangement, paid or unpaid, that this administration has made with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The Chakwera administration engaged the Tony Blair Institute to identify gaps in governance institutions and address the deficiencies.

State House Communications Director Sean Kampondeni disclosed that TBI had already sent three experts to Malawi and they will be providing their services at no cost to the Malawian taxpayer.

Blair’s arrival therefore confirms his work with Chakwera’s state house remains intact.

However, Malawians demanded the Chakwera administration to cancel the arrangement which commentator Onjezani Kenani has described as neocolonialism.

Despite the call Chakwera did not cancel Blair’s hiring.