HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A Zimbabwean man, 77, was burnt to ashes following a wild fire during his mother-in-law’s memorial service in Mashonaland East province.

Mashonaland East provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident in a statement.

According to the Denhere, the deceased who was identified as Gwapedza Julius Takaindisa went to his mother-in-law’s memorial service in the company of his nephews.

Newsday reported that Takaindisa went into a nearby bush to relieve himself, but was trapped before the wild fire engulfed him.

Upon realizing that Takaindisa had taken a long time to return to the event, his nephews searched for him before they discovered his his burnt remains alongside his identity cards.

Investigations revealed that the fire was started by Elliot Mukono aged 50 of Mubani village, who was clearing a family graveyard, about 2km from the homestead where the memorial service was being held.

The suspect was arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Police has urged the public to avoid from starting wield fires without following the necessary steps to avoid such undesirable incident like the one that just occurred.