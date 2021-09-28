South Africa’s ruling ANC, on Monday unveiled its manifesto for upcoming local elections vowing to renew itself, woo back supporters and stop opposition inroads.

In a televised event President Cyril Ramaphosa launched his party’s manifesto from a public square in the capital Pretoria on Monday, pledging a reformed party while admitting that “we have made mistakes” in the past.26

“This evening we pledge to you, the people of South Africa, that we will do better, much better than we have done in the past. This is a pledge, and this is what we dedicate ourselves to you all. We have not always done the best that we were meant to do.”

The ANC’s campaign has already been in full swing for the past two weeks, with Ramaphosa leading party officials criss-crossing impoverished townships and villages.

Nomvula Mokonyane, head of organising and campaigns for ANC spoke of the party’s main agenda, the party’s primary target is the youth.

“Amongst other things that we will be speaking about is improvement on delivery of water, sewer, electricity, maintenance of our infrastructure. But of importance, ensuring that our cities and towns become integrated through our human settlements development programs.”

The ANC party which has ruled South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994 suffered its worst electoral setback during the last local polls in 2016, eking out just under 54 percent nationally while losing an absolute majority in five of the six largest cities, including Johannesburg and Pretoria.

