ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has started administering the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination across the country.

About 135,619 candidates are expected to sear for this year’s JCE paper which was stopped in 2016.

This comes five years after former President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration abolished the JCE exams on the pretence that it was costly.

But the development led the dwindling of the education in the country.

This was so because learners started relaxing.

When President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera assumed the high office in 2020 through court sanctioned fresh Presidential polls he ordered for the resumption of the exams.

Meanwhile JCE exams will run for two weeks.