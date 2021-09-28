Bullets Youth win League

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve crowned the 2021 Thumbs Up Southern Region Football Association League Champions after beating Sable Farming by three goals to one at Mpira Stadium-Chiwembe Blantyre.

Bullets came from one goal down in the first half to score three goals in the second half to win the championship.

Macley Chiwaya,Kesten Simbi and Savieli scored for Bullets at 51st,69th and 82nd respectively while Humphrey Chimwanza scored for Sable.

First half the game was balancing despite Chimwanza’s goal at 38th minute. Second half Enos Chatama’s boys dominated the play with Sable reduced to ten men,after Chimwemwe Chinamulungu given match order. No wonder they scored those vital three goals.

After the match, Enos Chatama hailed his boys for the victory but warned them not to relax as there is another tournament a head, Nyasa Capital Finance Cup.

“We have to win the cup again this season, My boys are doing commendable job,I am happy for them”, Chatama added.

Sable Farming vice Coach Jimmy Bottomani acknowledged the defeat over Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve saying it was a good game though his boys did not apply what they have been training.

Bottomani further recommended SRFA for the Thumbs Up 2021 format saying it was good.

Raphael Humba Chairman for SRFA,was excited that the league has ended according to the Association’s plans.The Chairperson said the 2021 season has been a successful one.

Despite the loss,Sable Farming are promoted to the elite league as Nyasa Manufacturing Company announced weeks a go that their reserve side can not play in the country’s top league as it was the case in 2018 season when Ntopwa United was promoted after finishing second to Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve

Meanwhile in the MK14.5 million Chipiku Premier division, Dedza Dynamos has opened a four points gap in the six team’s log table after beating Green Rangers one nil at Dedza Stadium, the lone goal scored by Lameck Gomphani at 10th minute.

Extreme FC were held to a nil nil draw at home against Airborne Rangers. Dynamos have 13 points from six games while Extreme FC have nine (9) from the same number of games played.