Karonga United

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Clement Nyondo’s missed first half penalty proved decisive as his side Karonga United were forced to share the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Moyale Barracks FC in a TNM Super League encounter played on Saturday.

The match played at the Karonga Stadium in front of a sizable cloud saw the hosts dominate the possession without creating any real goal-scoring chances.

The encounter could have swung in the side of the hosts had Clement Nyondo not pulled the ball wide from the penalty spot after Mphatso Kamanga was brought down in the visitors area.

Despite having inform marksman Lloyd Njaliwa and Rafael Phiri in their starting lineup the away side offered very little in the encounter as the defenses were on top throughout the 90 minutes.

With a point Karonga United stay fourth on the log table with 46 points to their name with one match remaining to close out the league season.

Meanwhile Moyale Barracks move up to seventh on 42 points after playing 28 matches.

Speaking in an interview Karonga United coach, Dan Dzinkambani, said he was satisfied with a point in the encounter that he felt they should of won.

“In terms of effort and application I cant fault my players they were really good the only thing that we lacked today was a goal but over all I am happy with the performance,” he said.

Never the less his counterpart Prichard Mwanza, said they were a little bit lucky to escape with a point in a what he described as a tough encounter.

“We were not at our brilliant best today but despite that we fought hard to earn a point at a difficult place to come here,” he explained.