



By Chikondi Manjawira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM interacted with members of Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) in Blantyre as one way of strengthening its relationship with the media practitioners in regards to dissemination of economic and financial matters

RBM’s spokesperson, Ralph Tseka said that the Central bank believes that the media is a strategic stakeholder, therefore periodic meetings are important to cement partnership with the media.

According to Tseka, RBM wishes to enhance its collaborative efforts in engaging the media in order to gunner support of its vision as an institution of excellence that promotes price and financial stability.

“The bank also hosts journalists to capacity building forums from time to time to ensure that the media is well equipped in economic and financial issues. It is the Bank’s hope that our engagement with the media will assist in ensuring that the general public gets the relevant information timely and accurately,” said Tseka.

ABJ’s General Secretary, Gregory Gondwe applauded RBM for organizing such a meeting where journalists get to understand different issues, policies about the functions of the Central bank.

The Bank continues to uphold its values of Transparency, Integrity, Professionalism, Innovation, Teamwork and Efficiency.

In support of the Banks overall mission and mandate, the Bank developed a communication strategy which is aimed at enhancing the Bank’s image.