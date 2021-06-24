LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi President Joyce Banda (JB) and her husband former First Gentleman Retired Chef Justice Richard Banda Sc have paid their last respect to the Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua who died on June 5, 2021.

In a statement available to The Maravi Post JB who is also Peoples Party (PP) leader revisited 2009 where her husband suffered stroke when he was traveling to West India to attend a Commonwealth Judges and Magistrates Association, in London, the time he was serving as Chief Justice in Swaziland after holding the same position in Malawi for 10 years.

At that time, Banda was serving as the vice president for Malawi when she receive a message that her husband had been hospitalized at London Hospital after suffering stroke, after she went back to London she was told that her husband is risking having a permanent brain damage and may never walk properly or speak again.

After receiving the news Banda said he trashed the doctors’ report and called God for the healing of her husband and opted to visit the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) which was being led by the late prophet.

“I told the doctor that he was not God and that I would continue to call upon God for healing. From London I traveled to SCOAN, Nigeria to seek healing for my husband from God through His servant Prophet TB Joshua. We received our miracle and after two years we were able to go back to thank God for His mercy,” Banda said.

She added “It has been 12 years of spiritual growth through this Man of God. In 2019, he invited 10 members of our family for fellowship and prayers.”

Then Banda said the fallen prophet’s life should be celebrated adding that all his life, TB Joshua was ready to go to be with the Lord.

“His life should be celebrated. He was ready to go to be with the Lord. May his soul rest in everlasting peace!” she said.

TB Joshua died on June 5, 2021 after he finished a church service, however there is no reports on the cause of his death up to date.

The late Prophet T.B Joshua is expected to be buried on July 9, 2021 at his church, the SCOAN, Lagos, Nigeria.