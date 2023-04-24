Former Manchester United player Wes Brown declared bankruptcy after year of divorce

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Former Manchester United star, Wes Brown, who earned £50,000-a-week declared bankrupt, one year after divorce .

Former Manchester United and England defender, Wes Brown, has been declared bankrupt, Daily Mirror is reporting.

According to the report, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) filed a bankruptcy petition against the former England international at the end of February, 2023.

The High Court then confirmed the action on April 12 and the order was made public earlier this week.

The 43-year-old earned roughly £50,000 a week while playing in the Premier League.

His bankruptcy comes a year after he split from his wife Leanne, 46, who was a reality TV star on the show Real Housewives of Cheshire.

The couple, who have three children, had tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Peckforton Castle near Tarporley, Cheshire, in 2009.

Wes reportedly moved out of the home he shared with Leanne and their children Halle, Lilia, and Lola.