BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Super League of Malawi (Sulom) President Innocent Botomani died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, Sulom’s incumbent Tiya Somba Banda announced.

Botomani, who served Sulom from 2011 to 2019 breathed his last at Kamuzu Central Hospital on Sunday morning where he got admitted to on Monday.

“It is with deepest sorrow that I regret to announce the death of the past immediate President of SULOM, Mr Innocent Botomani,” read the statement from Somba Banda.

Botomani, a canny, dedicated and efficient football administrator during his time, also served as Blue Eagles FC Executive Member before taking Sulom leadership.

He retired in 2019 after serving Sulom for two terms and he was played a role to secure the current sponsorship with TNM.

Botomani also worked for Malawi Police as a Director of Finance and Administration.

He was replaced by Somba Banda after he announced that he was not interested to seek for re-election.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.