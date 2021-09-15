Rihanna Shut Down the Red Carpet at the Met Gala

Rihanna understands how to make Met magic. Each of her seven appearances at the event has been memorable, and she’s been responsible for some of the most iconic ensembles ever to grace the Costume Institute fundraiser. Who could forget the papal finery of her John Galliano for Maison Margiela gown in 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition or the sweeping scale of her embroidered Guo Pei haute couture at “China: Through the Looking Glass” in 2015? Responsible for consistently raising the night’s fashion bar, Rihanna is the star everyone wants to see.

After shutting down the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in an enrobing inky black Balenciaga gown, Rihanna pivoted from hyper-volume to an altogether slinkier silhouette for her after-party. Remember this is a woman who comes alive in the nighttime (she prefers to take sleep “pockets”, in line with her creative rhythms, rather than a good old eight hours); her post-Met look was always going to pack a punch.

This is why Rihanna is so much beloved. Carrying a bucket of water in Malawi just like the natives. She’s a humanitarian, empathetic and self-deprecating.