The Gambia has held a state funeral for the opposition activist Ebrima Solo Sandeng – who was tortured to death under former president, Yahya Jammeh nearly seven years ago.

Sandeng’s body was wrapped in a mattress and buried in a detention facility 48 hours after his arrest in April 2016.

As a senior member of the opposition United Democratic Party, he was arrested for leading a peaceful protest calling for electoral reforms.

He was tortured to death by intelligence agents from Jammeh’s regime, an incident that sparked anger among Gambians.

It spared many on to vote against Mr Jammeh in the elections the same year, forcing him into exile.

President Adama Barrow didn’t attended the funeral but his entire cabinet did.

Sandeng was laid in state at the Arch 22 monument in the capital, Banjul.

His wife Nyima Sonko walked behind the van carrying his body from the mortuary to the funeral ground alongside their nine children and grandchildren.

He is hailed by many as The Gambia’s Steve Biko, a reference to South Africa’s renowned anti-apartheid activist who died in detention in 1977.

