By: Olatunji Olaigbe and Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman It is midday in Barekese, a farming community in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, about 300km from the capital, Accra. As the sun beats down, Philip Anane, 50, walks through his cocoa farm, stepping on dried brown leaves scattered beneath the trees. His crops look pale, malnourished, and infected. “I […]

