Malawi’s veteran musician ‘Sir Paul Banda’ seeks public support for kidney transplant



BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s legendary musician, Paul Banda, has appealed to the public for help in securing a kidney transplant to improve his health.

The appeal comes as the musician is struggling with a long-term kidney disease that has severely impacted his music career in recent years.

Banda has been battling kidney failure, which has led to a sharp decline in his ability to perform.

Speaking on his behalf, Paul Subili confirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera has pledged to help by arranging for a kidney transplant if a suitable donor can be found.

“The government has also committed to sending Banda abroad for treatment,” he discloses

Subili therefore expressed gratitude towards the government for its support during this difficult time and remains hopeful that generous individuals will come forward to donate a kidney to the artist.

Banda’s fans and well-wishers are encouraged to contribute in any way they can to help ensure the successful transplant and a better quality of life for the beloved musician.