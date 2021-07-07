– Advertisement –

News of Ghana’s previous parliament approving an arrangement for spouses of Ghana’s President and the Vice-president to receive monthly salaries has sparked outrage among citizens.

Ghana’s Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told local media that since 2001, there has been a precedent where all surviving spouses of presidents and vice presidents received monthly allowances.

Africa Feeds checks revealed that those allowances were paid from funds allocated yearly to the office of the president.

The allowances given to the the first lady and second lady were considered as part of the privileges of the President and Vice President.

“What has happened now is that the arrangement has been made formal, but that was done legally based on the recommendation by the Emoluments Committee [in 2019],” the Information Minister clarified.

– Advertisement –

Ghana’s first lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the second lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia are now expected to receive an increased salaries just like Cabinet ministers.

Local media reports that, the current presidential spouses could be receiving about $3,500 (GH 21,000) which is to be back-dated to 2017.

But not all citizens are happy with news that per the current arrangement the presidential spouses will be receiving the same salaries as Cabinet ministers.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticized by a sector of the populace for allowing for the new arrangement.

– Advertisement –

Mr Oppong Nkrumah however rejected those criticisms saying Mr. Akufo-Addo can’t be faulted since “The President does not approve salaries and benefits for the Executive.”

“That recommendation was then forwarded to the Seventh Parliament, which then gave the approval, and it is now to be implemented. It is, therefore, not true as it is being circulated that the President has approved of emoluments to the First Lady and Second Lady,” he added.

On social media Ghanaians have been reacting with outrage.

Meet Ghanaian lady who works as nurse at night and lawyer by day

Source: Africafeeds.com

Source: Africa Feeds

Related posts:

Ghana’s President wants Hudson-Odoi to play for Black Stars Ghana’s major presidential candidates sign peace pact ahead of polls Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo re-elected as ECOWAS Chair
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank