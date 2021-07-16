Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has offered to refund monies she receive as allowance from 2017 to date.

This was disclosed in a letter to Chief of Staff signed by Mrs. Shirley Laryea from the Office of the First Lady dated Tuesday, July 13.

The first lady indicated that she is refunding allowances amount to 899,097.84 Ghanaian cedis, roughly US$151,618 that she recieved since 2017 when her husband, sitting president Nana Akufo-Addo assumed office, The World News reported.

The decision came shortly after mass criticisms from members of the Ghanaian public over approved salaries for the wives of the president and vice-president for the supportive role they play by the members of parliament while rest of the citizenry continue to wallow in abject poverty.

They were set to receive about $3,500 a month, the same amount as cabinet ministers following a 2019 recommendation by a parliamentary committee.

The first lady also added that she will remain committed to her role as the first lady and champion her charity work targeting women and children in the country.

Shortly after the first lady’s decision, Second Lady Samira Bawumia issued a statement agreeing to equally refund the allowances she Recieved as wife of the Vice president since 2017.