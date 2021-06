ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Nigerian singer, Harrysong has said he is currently in “pain” after he recently discovered he has been defrauded by a man posing as a woman.

In a post shared on his Instastories, Harrysong who got married two months ago said he had been chatting and sending money to a certain ”single mum of two.” He said he recently discovered that the said person is a man who he has been disguising as a single mum.

See his post below

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com