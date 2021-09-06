Heavy gunfire was heard near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses say armoured vehicles and trucks carrying soldiers have been patrolling the streets.

It is not clear what might have sparked the gunfire with media reports saying at least three soldiers have been killed.

Last year there tension was high in Guinea with some streets reportedly deserted as security forces patrolled them to contain a post election violence.

Supporters of the opposition had been clashed with security forces after Guinea’s President Alpha Condé won a third term in office.

Alpha Conde, 83, before the 2020 elections pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernize the country.

– Advertisement –





The changes to the constitution allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents in order to seek a third term.