Deputy Minister of Sports Tinoda Machakaire

Angella Semu Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tinoda Machakaire has lost R600 000, equivalent to $44 000 after unknown people hacked his mobile phone line.

The Deputy Minister confirmed the news of the misfortune in an interview with Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

According to Machakaire, the criminals took control over his mobile phone line and sent instructions to his company in South Africa, Tinmac Motors, to make transfers amounting to US$44 000 to companies and various other accounts in South Africa.

It is also alleged that the thieves instructed some drivers of his fleet of trucks to take up commercial loads to various destinations around the country.

The Deputy Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Wedza South added that a team from his company had made a police report and they currently have leads on the names and account numbers that were used to receive the money.

Commenting on the matter, the National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the case has been recieved by police but they’re yet to get full details on the matter.

The proprietor of Tinmac Investments, which specializes in transporting passengers and goods, was awarded the businessperson of the year first runner-up accolade by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce in 2014.

He is also renown for his philanthropic work in the country.

In 2020, Machakaire reportedly partnered with Nyaradzo Funeral Service Chief Executive Officer Philip Mataranyika to foot all funeral expenses for late popular comedian Lazarus Boora, widely known as Gringo.