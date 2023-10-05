Hopeless HRDC questions Chakwera’s silence on fuel crisis

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled and hopeless Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has come out of cacoon condemning President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government’s silence on the fuel crisis that has paralyzed Malawi’s economic activities.

In a press statement dated October 5, HRDC Leader, Gift Trapence stated “It is disheartening that amidst the long queues for fuel, the President and his Cabinet have chosen to remain silent, causing anxiety among well-meaning Malawians”.

Trapence adds, “In times like these the nation seeks a leader who can provide explanations and reassurance that the government is working tirelessly to resolve the situation”.

Embattled HRDC

He said the silence exhibited by the Chakwera Tonse government towards this crisis, along with various other challenges facing our nation, is indeed a cause for concern.

“We are in deep concern for the dire fuel crisis that has gripped our nation. It is our solemn duty to express our apprehension over the government’s lack of effort and explanation regarding this critical issue, which has now brought our beloved country to a standstill, making the lives of Malawians unbearable,” said Trapence.

He said HRDC wants Chakwera to recognize the gravity of the fuel problem and treat it as a national crisis as it continues to weakness our economy

He observed further that the livelihoods of countless Malawians are hanging in the balance, and the time for decisive action is now.

HRDC calls upon President Lazarus Chakwera and his government to take immediate and robust measures to resolve the fuel crisis.

The grouping therefore urges the government to communicate transparently with the nation, providing regular updates on their efforts to alleviate this crisis and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.

HRDC has been showing mercy on Chakwera’s failed leadership since taking the reins of power in June 2020 after the presidential elections.

The grouping advocated for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through unstoppable and violent demonstrations from 2019 to 2020.

Soon after Chakwera won the elections, HRDC members were awarded foreign mission portfolios including Luke Tembo, Billy Mayaya, Reverend MacDonald Sembereka and among others.