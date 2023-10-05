Nyasa Capital Finance for hooliganism free ahead of 3rd edition kick-off

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Capital Finance Bank, the sponsor of the MK70 million prestigious regional cups, has issued a stern warning to participating teams in the 3rd edition of the cup, cautioning them against vandalism and hooliganism.

Ronald Chiwaula, one of the bank’s directors, delivered this message on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Civo Clubhouse in the capital, Lilongwe, during the draw for the Central region.

Chiwaula stated, “As a finance lending institution, Nyasa Capital does not wish to be associated with vandalism and hooliganism in sports development saying such malpractices result in the loss of life and property, and we want to distance ourselves from these behaviors.”

Regarding the extension of the sponsorship, Chiwaula refrained from making any definitive comments, stating that discussions with management would determine whether the sponsorship would continue.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with how the cup has been organized in the region for the past two editions.

Nyasa Capital expects excitement from this 3rd edition, with the added benefit of increased exposure for their products.

Antonio Manda, Vice General Secretary of the Central Region Football Association (CRFA), expressed optimism that the sponsors would continue their support.

He commended the bank for its commitment and expressed hope that the bank would increase its sponsorship to over MK100 million.

Blue Eagles Reserve Team Manager, Joseph Kanyinji was over the moon to participate in the cup for the second time saying the team is determined to win the cup.

Kanyinji also issued a strong warning to Chatoloma ADMARC FC, their preliminary round opponents, promising to behave well and practice fair play.

The 2023 edition of the Nyasa Capital Finance Cup in the Central Region is set to feature 32 teams, including 24 Premier Division league sides and 8 from the Central Region Division One league.

St. Gabriel Zitha Football Club is the defending champion of the cup in the Central region, having defeated Extreme FC in the final match of the 2022 edition.

The 2023 edition is expected to kick off on October 14, 2023, with the launching venue to be communicated by CRFA.

Round of 32 Draw Results:

(1) Kawinga FC vs TN Stars

(2) Kamba FC vs Santhe Admarc.

(3) Blue Eagles Reserves vs Chatoloma Admarc FC.

(4) Chisomo Academy vs Nsalu United.

(5) Mitundu Baptist vs Villa FC

(6) Mbabzi United vs Luanar FC.

(7) KB Reserves vs Leyman Panthers.

(8) Simbi FC vs Play Football Malawi.

(9) Silver Strikers Reserves vs Mangoni Warriors FC.

(10)Mchinji Boma Strikers vs Ekas Freight Wanderers.

(11) Spearhead FC vs St Gabriel Zitha FC.

(12) Airborne Rangers vs Support Battalion.

(13) Carotyte FC vs Shamma FC.

(14) Green Rangers FC vs Ngolowindo FC.

(15) Dwangwa United FC vs Mitundu Strikers.

(16) Wimbe United vs Dedza Young Soccer.

Round of 16 Draw:

(1) Winner 14 vs Winner 6.

(2) Winner 1 vs Winner 15.

(3) Winner 10 vs Winner 12.

(4) Winner 16 vs Winner 8.

(5) Winner 9 vs Winner 13.

(6) Winner 11 vs Winner 4.

(7) Winner 7 vs Winner 5.

(8) Winner 3 vs Winner 2.

Quarter finals.

(1) Winner match 8 Vs Winner match 6

(2) Winner match 2 vs. Winner match 4

(3) Winner match 1 vs. Winner match 3

(4) Winner match 7 Vs Winner match 5

Semi Finals.

(1) Winner Qf 4 Vs Winner Qf 1

(2) Winner Qf 3 Vs Winner Qf 2.