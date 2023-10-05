“Stop blaming Malawi’s ailing on Ukraine war, COVID-19”-Kabambe tells Chakwera

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential aspirant and former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has told President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government to stop blaming the current Malawi’s ailing economy on the Ukraine war and COVID-19.

Dr. Kabambe instead tells Chakwera to find tangible solutions to the suffering Malawians are enduring now

In a brief interview, the former RBM governor told The Maravi Post that there is a quick way out of the fuel and forex problem in Malawi.

Dalitso Kabambe rebukes Chakwera’s impotent monetary policy

He therefore suggests immediate solutions including serious and sound fiscal policy, monetary policy, and exchange rate policy reforms as game changers to the current predicament, giving “an eight-month” timeline to feedback.

Dr Kabambe last month told the nation that Malawi’s economy is on ICU and that if not given the right remedy the nation will be bankrupt

The call comes amid fuel, and forex crises that have paralyzed business operations in Malawi.