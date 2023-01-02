Chakwera is failing to rule Malawi

By Deus Chikalaza

Gods hand is over played in Malawian politics.What Malawians do not know is that.

If there is anyone who knows very well that God is the best Escape goat is Reverend Lazarus Chakwera!

Chakwera knows very well that the Gods game is bluff! We are all wasting our time that Chakwera is serious with his God games!

If Chakwera is anything then he is a liar and uses the God institution to blind and fool us into total stupidity.

Watch for the Reconfiguration that is comming, let’s see if Archangel Raphael will be given Ministry of Health.

The attached of our stupidity to religion when we make stupid decisions as a nation that nonses should stop that’s why we so stupid in decision making as a country.

We end up appointing someone so incompetent to govern the state or do decision on behalf of poor Malawians we have to stop this God fearing nation in our political philosophy otherwise it’s useless.

This religion was brought by Dr. David Livingistone to poison our minds so that we should accept colonisation peacefully.

We have now “perfected” it to submit to the Will of God andcontinue living in misery and tolerate the stupidity of those in power.

The day we will free ourselves from this poisonous Religion, we shall have started developing.

Very and we do stupid things even seeing the right things we end catching useless things when we have catch the fire we mobilize ourselves let’s pray for this country yet we do stupid decisions then pastor’s prophet’s bishops converge together praying for Malawi where leaders make deliberate stupid decisions.

And our state president knows very well that there is no hell where bluffers and thieves are burnt!

He knows that if this God indeed exists then he is just too good to burn him to ashes after serving God deception Ministry all his life before being given the golden seat after serving him honouralby skinning Malawians through that church.

How long should Malawians be laboring themselves into empty, sugarcoating speeches which don’t move mountains?

Good morning Reverend Chakwera for well articulated New Year nation address though Malawi is in religion slavery.

