MT5 is a widely used trading platform that offers a wide range of features to traders. One of them is powerful technical analysis tools which include charts.

What are charts and how do read them in order to make a profitable deal? The answer to the questions you will find in the article.

Let’s begin now.

The Metatrader 5 basics

Metatrader 5 is a popular, user-friendly trading platform that offers many features to help traders become more successful. It has been developed for over 12 years and has become more and more popular among traders of all levels.

The process of MT5 download on PC now is easier than ever which has an impact on the platform’s demand as well.

The MT5 developers made everything for traders to feel confident and convenient while trading on the platform. Some benefits of MT5 are:

-built-in economic calendar

-built-in VPS service

-unlimited charts

-more timeframes in comparison to MT4

What is an MT5 chart?

Metatrader 5 charts are the perfect way to visualize changes in currency, stocks, and other security quotes. These are a great way for traders who want more information on their trades, as well as those looking at investing or trading currency without having hefty tuition costs associated with it.

With three types of charts available in MetaTrader 5, you can set up the perfect work environment for yourself by using different colors or symbols per item on display – making it easy enough that anyone could do so long-term duties without getting overwhelmed.

The 3 charts are:

lines

bars

Japanese candlesticks

Below are short descriptions of each and how to read them.

How to read MT5 charts?

Let’s start with the line charts.

Line charts are the ones that connect points with a straight line. The whole information about any fluctuation is shown that way. It is easy to read these charts and see what the closing price was for each time period, but you can’t see how the prices fluctuated during the period.

Bar charts show the opening and closing prices, as well as the high and low prices, for each time period. This makes them more informative than line charts, but they can still be complicated to read. When you look at a bar chart, find the lowest price for a certain period at the bottom of the vertical bar. The highest price is at the top. The prices on the left and right sides of the horizontal line show you the opening and closing prices. You can use bar charts to compare different securities or time periods.

Candlestick charts are the most popular type of chart as they provide a lot of information in a small space.

They show the high and low prices, as well as opening and closing prices, for each period of time. The vertical axis shows prices over time. If a currency pair closes at a lower price than it opened, then the block will be colored red (conditional color). If they close out at a higher price, then the block will be colored blue (conditional color).

Conclusion

MT5 charts provide a wealth of information that can help you improve your trading skills. By understanding how to read and use these charts, you can start making more informed decisions about when and where to enter or exit trades. With practice, you may find that using MT5 charts allows you to achieve better results in the markets.

So once you made a decision, start improving your skills and trade.

