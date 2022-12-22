Kawawa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has expressed excitement with the progress of its marketing campaign dubbed ‘Inspire Greatness’.

The campaign talks of how one can ‘Inspire Greatness’ and remain motivated to pursue dreams, by tapping into their inner excellence.

The Malawi Stock Exchange- listed Bank launched the campaign in July this year, which has made strides in the second half of the year by sharing stories of Malawian entrepreneurs in Malawi.

One such story is that of Rose Chisowa, a commercial farmer inspiring women and youth in Msundwe, Lilongwe with agribusiness mentorship.

The other entrepreneur is Ted Kwelepeta, a passionate entrepreneur who started manufacturing construction equipment to support the local industry.

In a statement, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Macfussy Kawawa said the brand campaign gives hope to those who feel like they cannot achieve anything at the same time celebrating those that have given everything to bring out change.

“We at National Bank of Malawi plc believe that all things are possible if we embrace our inner excellence, by conceiving and believing in our dreams and ideas, which is why we have chosen to stride strong and ‘Inspire Greatness’ for that is when we can do and achieve more,” said Kawawa.

“We are certain that inside everyone, there is an inner fire that can fuel their aspirations. It doesn’t matter their background or what they do. Whatever it is they set out to do, we know they can achieve it,” he added.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa, all content for this campaign was created locally.

Said Hiwa: “We have operated in Malawi for a very long time. We attribute our growth and success to support from our stakeholders here in Malawi and further acknowledge that this country is home to great talent and a determined workforce.”

“Therefore, all videos and imagery for this campaign were developed and executed by Malawian creatives or models. We also worked with Producer Tapps Bandawe to create a theme song for this campaign titled ‘Feel the Greatness’ which features established and up and coming Malawian artists such as ‘Sir’ Lucius Banda, Ethel Kamwedo Banda, Piksy, Hayze Engola, Saint the Realest, E-Word (Mkanamwano), Ritta, Lilia, Con BLUE and Richard MP.”

“As an institution that provides financial solutions to help Malawians in different segments realize their ambitions, this campaign underscores our commitment to remaining the Bank that helps build the Nation,” said Hiwa.

“Greatness isn’t meant to be understood, it is meant to be felt. That energy should then be transmitted between people by inspiring and spreading positivity that allows us to overcome obstacles and take control of our lives and dreams,” said Hayze Engola, one of the artists featured in ‘Feel the greatness’ song who is also founder of KNQR lifestyle brand.

The song is currently available on online streaming platforms together with a captivating video on Youtube.

