Dedza communities happy with United Purpose work



By Horace Tebulo

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-As part of complementing government’s efforts in ending poverty among people in the country, United Purpose (UP) through its Sustainable Production, Economic growth, Accountability and Resilience (SPEAR) project has transformed livelihoods of about 60 villages in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka and Chau a in Dedza district.

UP’s Food Security and Resilience coordinator Barton Mwale stresses the organization remains committed in empowering communities.

Mwale was speaking on the sidelines of a livestock pass on program that communities of Chingondo village in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in the district have benefited from.

He says the organization is impressed with the impact of the project as it has improved livelihoods of people in the area.

“The program is bearing fruits as some of the beneficiaries have managed to own descent housing out of the proceeds of the pigs. We are in a poverty reduction drive, we therefore look forward to Transforming other communities through the program,” says Mwale.

Speaking after receiving her pigs, Sovia Biti of Nguya village says is excited with the initiative as it will help in supporting her eight children’s education.

“I was struggling to support my children as I do not have any source of income. I will do all it take to take care of the pigs that I have received today so that they should help me with school fees for my children,” says Biti.

Taking his turn, village Nguya whose subjects received the goats lauds United Purpose for the pass on program saying it will boost the agriculture sector through manure making.

He reveals further that will formulate bylaws to ensure that the pigs are taken care of in an effort to benefit other households in his village.

In her remarks, Linthipe Extension Planning Area (EPA) extension worker Tamanda Mponda has asked for joint efforts from government and relevant stakeholders in ensuring availability of drugs as pigs are prone to diseases.

“We advise farmers to vaccinate their livestock four times a year, but the challenge is scarcity of vaccines. I therefore urge government and other players in the agriculture sector to join forces to assist our farmers,” she says.

With Chingondo village alone seeing a total of 189 households benefiting from the project, 1 269 piglets have been distributed since the onset of the project.

