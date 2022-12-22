.…….EXTREME 2-1 SILVER RESERVE FC

Chipiku leagues teams tussle

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Waliranji based side Extreme FC who were 2021 Chipiku Premier division league runners up to Dedza Dynamos FC defeated Silver Strikers Reserve FC 2-1 at Mchinji community ground on Wednesday to kick start the final round of the league on high note.

Days after they were massacred 17-1 by Kamuzu Barracks Reserve FC in the final game of the second round of the MK15.5 million Chipiku Premier Division, Joseph Malizani coached side recovered from the mess as now they are near but not close to the TNM Superleague promotion.

Their prolific striker Beston Jimu broke the dead lock at 19th minute before Steven George levelled just closer to recess.

The teams continued displaying beautiful football to the satisfaction of the crowds that covered the ground.

They both kept pushing for the winner,but their questions were not answered till at 64th minute when Junior Mbewe extended the home lead.

Silver under coach MacDonald Yobe searched for an equalizer but this time it was nowhere to be found until the final whistle.

After the game Joseph Malizani Extreme FC coach, said they planned to win the game as each game in the final round of the league is vital.

“We are rotating the players to confuse our opponents in this final,our tactics worked because we made our opposition to dance to our tune.

“We are going to maintain our focus in the next games”, Malizani Joyfully said.

The Young Central Bankers Coach McDonald Yobe acknowledged the defeat saying his boys played well but made one mistake which cost them the match.

“Let me urge my boys not to lose focus as we have other games ahead of us,Our opponent used long balls today but we have good quality of players”,Yobe said.

The two sides will meet again in the second leg weeks to come.

Meanwhile LUANAR FC failed to utilize the chances of playing at home against Support Battalion FC as they drew 1-1.

The Mvera based Soldiers were the first to score through Gift Kadam’manja before Chikumbutso Banda put it at par.

Milias Jegwe’s LUANAR FC struggled to contain the Soldiers Support Battalion FC in the midfield.

Both attackers lacked marksmanship and composure when in the final third.

Support Battalion FC wasted a lot of scoring chances than the home team.

Millias Pofera Jegwe said,his boys were demotivated after staying more hours at the pitch as the game was delayed as it was not prepared for the game.

The nets and marking was not done when the teams arrived.

Jegwe added he anticipate a turf competition in the final round as it is a decider for who will be promoted into the TNM Superleague from Central Region hence vowed to work hard.

The road to TNM Superleague in Chipiku Premier division continues on Saturday 24th December, as Silver Strikers Reserve FC are set to battle it out with LUANAR FC at Blue Gym while Extreme FC travels to Dowa,Mponela to face Support Battalion at Champion Stadium.

Mbabvi United FC against Wimbe United FC/St. Gabriel Medicals FC game failed to take place as CRFA are yet to make their determination on the matter which St Gabriel Medicals FC complained that Wimbe United FC used Jawadu Ausi who was serving the red card.

The six teams are anticipated to play each other home and away.

The team which will have more points by the end of the games will be champion and automatically qualify to the elite league.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...