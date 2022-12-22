Messi and Ronaldo

By Burnett Munthali

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his dream scenario in the World Cup before the tournament began.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals against Morocco.

It’s now been over a month since Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan and things don’t seem to be going the way the 37-year-old hoped.

Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated and he doesn’t have many offers to move elsewhere, as things stand. The only official offer to emerge has been from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Of course, there were the statements that Ronaldo made about the World Cup and his chances with Portugal.

Towards the end of the interview with Morgan, the conversation turned to the then-upcoming World Cup, which had been billed as the ‘last dance’ for both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Morgan, who of course couldn’t hide his preference between the two, posed the Portuguese forward a hypothetical scenario.

Ronaldo was asked by Morgan: “So what about this idea? You get to the final, Portugal v Argentina; you score two, Messi scores two. Last minute you score a third for your hat-trick. Is that the dream?”

With a wild grin spread across his face, Ronaldo replied: “Too good.” Of course, that scenario never occurred as Ronaldo and Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals against Morocco, while Messi lifted the trophy.

The irony will not be lost on Ronaldo either that the scenario where a global superstar scored a hattrick against Messi also played out, with Kylian Mbappe getting a treble for France against Argentina but ending up on the losing side.

With the win many have now stated that the conversation of who is the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) has now been put to bed with Messi standing at the peak uncontested.

To add insult to injury, Ronaldo and Morgan laughed about the former’s presence on social media during the interview, but with his post about the win, Messi now has the most-liked post in the history of Instagram.

