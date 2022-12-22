Reverend Billy Gama wants rejects Chakwera offer

By Burnett Munthali

The turning down of the appointment of Reverend Billy Gama as a board director of the Lilongwe Water Board is a welcome decision made at the right time.

The Reverend has displayed great wisdom and foresight.

It means Reverend Billy Gama is a man who can see things from the perspective of millions of Malawians.

I like the clarification the Reverend has made regarding his previous statement made on 3 November, 2022 that it was just a joke when he said he wished he could at the MACRA board.

It is exciting that Billy Gama has made his position very clear. This is commendable.

In conclusion, apart from a conflict of interest for the Reverend to be a board chair at MACRA, it would be a sign of selfishness jumping on a sinking ship full of corruption, nepotism and complete failure.

Some problems cannot be solved even if you helped the people in charge of government because they are simply clueless, and without any clear agenda.

In the end you still sink together with such leadership so it’s better they sink alone.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

