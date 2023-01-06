Kamphata communities blocking roads over AIP mess

By Burnett Munthali

The failure to provide Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) fertilizers is an annoying thing to the poor farmers.

Every farmer, whether poor or rich, feels satisfied to work on his fields to plant and later harvest.

A farm is the farmer’s life long office where he makes his fortune. Now, when that particular farmer is a poor farmer, he banks on subsidized farm inputs for his success story.

The anger displayed at Kamphata where some farmers have destroyed some vehicles passing by may be seen as a misplaced fight against government on the matter at hand. The innocent motorists did not offer those promises of cheap fertilizer to the poor farmers but, unfortunately, got caught up in the cross fire.

Farming means life to some people. Farming means everything to the farmers government’s failure to provide the same in good time has made these farmers burst with fury and they will fight anyone within their reach.

Feelings of anger arise due to how we interpret and react to certain situations. Everyone has their own triggers for what makes them angry, but some common ones include situations in which we feel: threatened or attacked. frustrated or powerless.

There are many reasons people get angry without any reason. In other cases, an anger problem may be caused by early trauma or events in a person’s life that have shaped their personality. In some cases, hormonal changes can also cause anger, as can certain mental disorders.

There are three types of anger which help shape how we react in a situation that makes us angry. These are: Passive Aggression, Open Aggression, and Assertive Anger.

I think, the anger displayed by the people in Kamphata could be open aggression. They are angry to anyone and everyone around.

