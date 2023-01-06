SOURCES: WISEMAN DANIEL FANS

Cross sections of visitors from all over the world arrived at the National Christian Centre, Abuja for the Year 2023 crossing over service Theme: CROSS THE BARRIERS TO BANK IN HEAVEN.

The atmosphere was lifted as songs of worship fill the auditorium. Viewers from all over the world, joined the choir as they welcome the celestial beings in their midst. When the praises go high His glory comes down. How wonderful and marvellous is it for the children of God to fellowship in unity and harmony; different nationalities came together to give Jesus their absolute best in adoration and hearty praise!

This follows with the testimony section, the first testifier, Mrs Daisy Peloewetse gives a miraculous testimony of how her child was delivered from being expelled from school through touch from Heaven and words of prophecy from God’s vessel Wiseman Daniel.

Mrs Sophie Louamba also shared her wonderful testimony to the glory of God. She narrated how God intervened in the academics of her child. Her son’s grades were so poor that his teachers advised he should be registered in a special school as they believe he could not cope with learning with his peers. Embarrassed and frustrated, she knew only God’s intervention could turn things around for her son. She reached out to the ELOHIM prayer line number and she was given the “Amazing power of prayer points”. With this, she kept praying for her son. Today, she is here testifying of the rapid improvements in her son’s academic performance, she got letters from the same teachers who recommended he should be taken to the special school, confirming her son’s academic breakthrough, clearly stating there is no longer the need to withdraw him from the school. Elohim!!! To God be all the glory.

After the testimonies, the man of God gave an inspiring sermon titled “What a man plants he shall reap in due time of the season.” The scriptural readings were taken from Job 4 vs. 8, 2 Cor. 9 vs. 6-9, Isaiah 10 vs. 11 and Gal. 6 vs. 7-9.

The man of God said that Planting and harvesting seasons are different seasons managed by God. To the ordinary eyes, planting season seems to hide and protect all kinds of evil acts, atrocities and wickedness because there seems not to be an immediate punishment for those who are planting crises. God uses harvest time to remind us of the kind of seed which we have planted in the past that we have forgotten too soon.

This was followed with prayers from the man of God to usher the congregation and viewers into the New Year saying, I envelop this New Year with the fire of the Holy Spirit! Everything you touch shall be blessed – just believe, distance is not a barrier! Light your way into the New Year. Happy New Year!!!

Wherever there is pain, wherever there is a sickness! Be released, be healed! I come against the sickness. I cover you with the blood of Jesus! I envelop you under the shadow of His protection. Your family is covered, and your business is covered! I see you coming and going out covered in the blood of Jesus! Someone is delivered, someone is rescued, and Someone’s failure has become a success, Are you the one? The man of God, Wiseman Daniel Prayed.

At the high of the service, was prophecy and the ministration of deliverance to congregants by the man of God. He also read out the Prophecy God has given him about Nigeria and other nations of the world for the year 2023.

The crossover night service with Wiseman Daniel was indeed a remarkable one. Happy New Year!!!

Elohim!!! Mighty God lives in us! (John 14:23).

Watch the video of the Service below:

