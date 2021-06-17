Evangelist Richard Zinyongo

By Chris Loka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe based Preacher, Evangelist Richard Zinyongo has openly advised Christians in the country to priotize taking care of their parents before they do to men of God saying it is ungodly and demonic to financially support men of God while parents are languishing in abject poverty.

The bible teaches us to honor our parents (Mother and father) thy days may be long upon the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.

According to Zinyongo, it does not make sense to watch your biological parents suffering while you have the zeal to take care of the so called men of God somewhere.

On his recent Facebook post Zinyongo argued that it is demonic and ungodly to assist only prophets and other men of God forgetting your biological parents who were there for 9 months before you were born.

The article reads “Let us not forget to assist our biological parents always.It is demonic,ungodly to assist only prophets,Bishops,Pastors and forgetting your biological parents.Shame on you! You need spiritual deliverance..

Zinyongo said men of God are supposed to be creative and venture into various businesses to take care of their families and fight the dependence syndrome.

He further indicated that, helping men of God is good but the story changes when you only focus on them forgetting parents.

“It is sad that others have bought cars and houses for their Pastors, Bishops and Prophets while biological parents don’t have even a bicycle and still staying in glass thatched houses,” he said

The post however steered debate among many people who have conflicting ideas on the matter, but many people are in agreement.

Pastor Tseka Chizinga wrote “You have reminded an important part of our spiritual life. These are some of the things that Christians should know. Preach on man of God”.

Matrida Makuluni also concurred with Chizinga saying most Christians need special teachings if they are to come back to their senses saying they take things in a wrong way.

Apart from preaching at Trans World Radio every Monday from 8pm and in various secondary schools and colleges, Zinyongo is also known as a musician.