LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The on going Airtel Yabeba promotion continues to excite the smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi’s customers with 16 millionaires in four weeks on running.

This week’s virtual draw on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 witnessed three men and a lady walking away with MK1 million each.

The winners of fourth draw including Felix Kaponda a cleaner from Area 12 in Lilongwe, Cosmas Zipala from Dowa, Marrium Salim from Mtopwa in Blantyre and Patrick John a Malawi Defence Force soldier in Zomba.

Winners are eager to start business with the money won.

John who was over moon when heard about the good news said he has always dreamed of starting up a business besides his routine job therefore winning K1 million will help him put the dream in reality.

“I am very happy to be one of the lucky winners in the promotion and this will help me to start up a business that i have been dreaming all along. As you know these days a salary is not enough to keep one financially stable”, he said.

Airtel Malawi’s Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Nora Chavula Chirwa said the promotion is uplifting lives and making customers dreams come true which is very impressive on their part.

“As a company we are happy that people are starting to live their dream after winning in the Airtel Yabeba Promotion. We know starting up a business is not a simple task but at the moment most of our winners are able to do so which is very encouraging.

“We do hope that in the near future we will manage to follow up on them to see the impact this promotion has made on the ground”, Chirwa said

To stand a chance of winning cash prizes in the promotion, Airtel Malawi subscribers only need to recharge with at least MK200 of airtime in a week.

The promotion was launched on May 12 this year as one way of celebrating reaching the five million subscribers mark last December.

The promotion will run for 12 weeks from May 13th to August 15th and will reward 48 lucky customers with MK1 million each and a grand prize of MK5 million.

As consolation prizes, 150 as well as 3000 lucky customers will also stand a chance to win MK100, 000 monthly and K10, 000 weekly respectively.