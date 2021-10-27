Mr Zunneth Sattar

By Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza and Deus Chikalaza

Jealousy is indeed a poor Medium to secure love, but it is a secure medium to destroy one’s self-respect. For jealous people, like dope- friends, stoop to the lowest level and in the end inspire only disgust and loathing.

In our country Malawi, there are many generous people who have lifted the lives of many people for better without much conditions attached.

This can be in form of monetary to start big businesses; charity works just to mention some but a few that their lives are better off.

The truth is that, there is no way such people with a heart can be mentioned without mentioning the name of Mr Zunneth Sattar upon the point that many people are millionaires and others billionaires because of the Sattar’s.

But because Iron is eaten away by rust, so the envious are consumed by their own passion, the Sattar’s are given different kinds of names but the fact is that, they are just too blessed. Life is not always easy to live, but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension.

In the process of living, we will face struggles, many of which will cause us to suffer and to experience pain. The sad part of it all is that most of the times jealousy is the biggest disease among our friends Achimwenye (Asians of Malawian origin).

But I can challenge that there is no one in Malawi with a name especially politicians who have not benefited from Sattar’s generosity (amene sanamweleko cup ya Sattar) and even those making noise today about them.

They are only trying to align themselves with the Sattar’s but I understand because I never underestimate the power of jealousy and the power of envy to destroy.

The current noise of corruption leveled against him on social media is non starter as almost three weeks the country’s graft body has not yet released any form arrest documents to that effect.

The Sattars are being victimized by their Indians competitors, politicians and some current Tonse administration officials to gain favours for business.

Some misguided facebookers, WhatsApp individuals are busy spreading lies that Sattar is under British’s authority surveillance.

Let’s learn to love our brothers and sisters who are doing well in life than dragging them down for selfish reasons.



Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of the Editor or The Maravi Post

