Ralph Kasambara’s appeal case adjourned

The Supreme Court of Appeal has adjourned an appeal case involving former Minister of Justice Raphael Kasambara and two other convicts, Pika Manondo and Macdonald Kumwembe.

According to a notice of adjournment the case which was expected to be heard on 4th November, 2021 has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Kasambara, who is considered one of the country’s brilliant legal minds, was convicted of conspiracy to murder while Manondo and former Malawi Defence Force soldier Kumwembe were convicted of attempted murder of former Budget Director Paul Mphwiyo.

High Court Judge Michael Mtambo convicted the three and sentenced Kasambara to 13 years, while Manondo and Kumwembe were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The three appealed against their conviction and applied for bail pending the conclusion of the appeal case in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

On March 14 2018, Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu released Kasambara on bail but could not release Manondo and Kumwembe on bail.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge Dunstain Mwaungulu in granting Kasambara bail said the High Court ruling was contradicting in that it found Kasambara guilty of conspiracy to murder but acquitted him of attempted murder based on the same evidence.

Mwaungulu also argued that basing the conviction on call logs was wrong as the people involved in the calls could have been discussing other things.

