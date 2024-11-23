Joyful Soul Set to Launch Highly Anticipated Album, Chiweruziro

By Twink Jones Gadama

The wait is finally over for music lovers in Malawi as Joyful Souls, a renowned gospel music group, is set to launch their highly anticipated album, Chiweruziro.

The album launch is scheduled to take place at the Cross Roads auditorium Hall in Blantyre on December 1.

According to Lloyd Kaisi Phiri, the group’s chairperson, the album has been highly commended by many, and is expected to shake the hearts of many through not only entertainment but also by calling people to God’s kingdom and salvation.

“We are thrilled to finally launch our album, Chiweruziro,” said Kaisi Phiri. “We believe that this album will not only entertain our listeners but also inspire and uplift them spiritually. Our songs are designed to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the whole world.”

Kaisi Phiri assured all prospective patrons that they will never regret attending the launch of the Chiweruziro album.

“We promise our patrons an afternoon of unforgettable worship and celebration,” he said. “Our music is a reflection of our passion for God and our desire to spread the gospel to all nations.”

Joyful Souls music is a unique blend of traditional and contemporary gospel music, with lyrics that are deeply rooted in biblical teachings.

The group’s main mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to the whole world through their music.

“We believe that music is a powerful tool for evangelism,” said Kaisi Phiri. “Our music is designed to inspire and uplift people spiritually, and to call them to God’s kingdom and salvation.”

The album launch is expected to attract a large crowd of music lovers from all over Malawi.

The event will feature performances by Joyful Souls, as well as other renowned gospel music artists.

“We are excited to share our music with the people of Malawi,” said Kaisi Phiri. “We believe that our music will be a blessing to many, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on people’s lives.”

