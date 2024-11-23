French Teachers in Malawi Complete Training, Commended for Commitment

By Twink Jones Gadama

After a two-week intensive training program, French teachers from all regions of Malawi have successfully completed their training and sat for language proficiency exams, known as DELF (Diplôme d’Études en Langue Française).

The training, which was sponsored by the French Embassy, aimed to enhance the teaching skills of French teachers in Malawi and promote the learning of French in the country.

Speaking after the exams, Poya Chapweteka, one of the trainers, commended the trainees for their commitment and dedication throughout the training.

“We had French teachers who showed dedication and commitment in the learning, and that was so encouraging,” Chapweteka said. “The trainees were very enthusiastic and eager to learn, which made our job as trainers very easy.”

One of the trainees, Brian Bauleni, said he enjoyed the training and has gained a lot from it.

“The training was very informative and interactive,” Bauleni said. “I have learned new teaching methods and techniques that I can use in my classroom to make learning French more fun and engaging for my students.”

The Association of Malawi English and French Teachers (AMEF) has commended the French Embassy for sponsoring the training.

“We are very grateful to the French Embassy for sponsoring this training,” said Martha Chauya, President of the AMEF. “This training has come at the right time, as we are working to promote the learning of French in Malawi.”

Chauya called upon the French teachers to use the skills acquired during the training to teach their students effectively.

“We urge the French teachers to use the skills they have acquired during this training to teach their students effectively,” Chauya said. “We also encourage them to share their knowledge and skills with their colleagues who did not attend the training.”

The training is part of the French Embassy’s efforts to promote the learning of French in Malawi. The embassy has been working closely with the Malawi government to promote the teaching and learning of French in the country.

“We are committed to promoting the learning of French in Malawi,” said Jérôme Cosnard French Linguistic Officer for the French Embassy based in South Africa.

“We believe that learning French can open up many opportunities for Malawians, both in terms of education and career prospects.”

Cosnard said that the embassy plans to continue supporting the teaching and learning of French in Malawi.

“We plan to continue supporting the teaching and learning of French in Malawi,” Jérôme said. “We will continue to work closely with the Malawi government and other stakeholders to promote the learning of French in the country.”

In conclusion, the completion of the French training program is a significant milestone in the promotion of the learning of French in Malawi.

The training has equipped French teachers with the skills and knowledge they need to teach French effectively, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the teaching and learning of French in the country.